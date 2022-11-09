UrduPoint.com

Raisi, Patrushev Discuss Cooperation In Security Sphere - Russian Security Council

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Raisi, Patrushev Discuss Cooperation in Security Sphere - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting in Tehran with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, during which cooperation in the security sphere was discussed, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.

"Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi received Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Tehran.

Various issues of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the security sphere, as well as a number of international issues were discussed at the meeting," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Patrushev held talks with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran Ali Shamkhani, during which the counterparts discussed a number on international issues, including the situation in Ukraine and in the middle East.

