Raisi Says Iran Has Been 'Extremely Flexible' During Nuclear Deal Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Wednesday that his country has been "extremely flexible" during the JCPOA negotiations, blasting the United States for withdrawing from the nuclear deal.

"We have been extremely flexible," Raisi said during his address at the United Nations General Assembly," adding that "had it not been for our flexibility, the negotiations would have stopped in the very first few days."