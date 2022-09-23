UrduPoint.com

Raisi Says Iran Will Continue To Support, Expand Agreements With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Raisi Says Iran Will Continue to Support, Expand Agreements With Russia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Iran will continue to support and expand agreements with Russia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.

"The agreements are not only focused on the past few months or weeks, there have been ongoing relations with the Russian Federation for many many years, which has resulted in fruitful agreements in the economic, trade, aerospace technology as well as defense arena between the two countries, and these agreements are still in force, and we will continue to support them and expand them vigorously," he told a press briefing on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology United Nations Iran Russia

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

8 minutes ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

8 minutes ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

16 minutes ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

16 minutes ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

16 minutes ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.