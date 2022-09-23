Raisi Says Iran Will Continue to Support, Expand Agreements With Russia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Iran will continue to support and expand agreements with Russia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.

"The agreements are not only focused on the past few months or weeks, there have been ongoing relations with the Russian Federation for many many years, which has resulted in fruitful agreements in the economic, trade, aerospace technology as well as defense arena between the two countries, and these agreements are still in force, and we will continue to support them and expand them vigorously," he told a press briefing on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.