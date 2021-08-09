UrduPoint.com

Raisi Tells Macron Nuclear Talks Must Guarantee Tehran's 'rights'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Monday any talks over Tehran's nuclear programme must ensure Iran's "rights", while his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron urged the Islamic republic to resume negotiations quickly

Raisi also told Macron in the hour-long phone call that Tehran is serious about "maintaining deterrence" in Gulf waters, following accusations from Israel and its allies, mainly the United States, that it was behind a deadly tanker attack off Oman -- charges it denied.

It was Raisi's first reported call with a Western leader since taking office last week.

