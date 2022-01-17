Raisi to Address Lower House of Russian Parliament on Thursday - Lawmaker Zhukov

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will address State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, on Thursday, first Deputy Speaker Alexander Zhukov said on Monday

"The president of Iran will speak in the State Duma on Thursday at 12:00 (09:00 GMT)," Zhukov told reporters.