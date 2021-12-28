UrduPoint.com

Raisi To Visit Russia In Early 2022 - Tehran

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:43 PM

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Russia at the beginning of the next year, government spokesman Ali Bahadori said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Russia at the beginning of the next year, government spokesman Ali Bahadori said on Tuesday.

"Raisi will travel to Russia at the beginning of the new year, at the moment, the presidential adviser for political affairs is preparing the plan of the trip," Bahadori said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

