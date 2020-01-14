Raisina Dialogue on Geopolitics to Begin in New Delhi Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Raisina Dialogue ” an annual conference on geopolitics ” will begin in New Delhi on Tuesday and last through Thursday.

This year, speakers include foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, India, Iran, Latvia, the Maldives, Russia, Uzbekistan. Researchers, CEOs and journalists will also be in attendance.

The first day will see discussions on the challenges of the modern economy, populism, air pollution, fake news and multipolar world.

On Wednesday, participants will touch upon democracy in the digital age, India's future, nationalism, the new age of cooperation in Eurasia, stability in Central Asia, health care, arms control and creative economy as well as green technology, religion, migration and the role of women.

The final day of the conference will provide participants with an opportunity to discuss terrorism threats, the future of Europe, the eastern Indian Ocean, tech wars, key trends in geopolitics, proxy wars, trade in the age of US President Donald Trump and infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific.