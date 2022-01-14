Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's upcoming visit to Russia will be very important, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's upcoming visit to Russia will be very important, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The visit, in short, is very important. It's time to resume contacts at the highest level, which are traditionally close and regular among us and which also fell victim to the coronavirus infection.

.. The significance (of the visit), first of all, is the need to take an inventory of our entire agenda taking into account changes in the leadership of Iran," Lavrov told a press conference.