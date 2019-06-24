UrduPoint.com
Rajasthan Tent Collapse Kills 14 At Religious Event

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:39 PM

Rajasthan tent collapse kills 14 at religious event

At least 14 people were killed and more than 50 injured when heavy rain and strong winds caused a huge tent to collapse in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Sunday

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) At least 14 people were killed and more than 50 injured when heavy rain and strong winds caused a huge tent to collapse in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Sunday.Some were electrocuted by live wires as the tent caved in, and others killed by falling debris.Some 300 people had gathered inside the tent for a religious event, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

The collapse took place in the Barmer district of the north-western stateThe state's disaster management and relief minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal questioned why organisers had not switched off the power supply in view of the wet weather.An investigation has been launched into the incident.India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident "unfortunate" in a tweet on Sunday, saying his thoughts were "with the bereaved families".

