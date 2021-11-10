Rakhine rebels in first clash with Myanmar troops since coup

(@FahadShabbir)

Myanmar junta troops have clashed with fighters from a major militant group in Rakhine state, breaking a ceasefire that kept the peace in the western region since the coup, a rebel spokesman said on Wednesday

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Myanmar junta troops have clashed with fighters from a major militant group in Rakhine state, breaking a ceasefire that kept the peace in the western region since the coup, a rebel spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the February putsch, with a brutal crackdown on dissent and increased fighting in borderlands involving ethnic armed organisations.

Days after the coup, the junta reaffirmed a commitment to a ceasefire with the Arakan Army (AA), which has fought a bloody war for autonomy for Rakhine state's ethnic Rakhine population.

The ceasefire freed up military troops to battle local "self-defence forces" that have sprung up across the country in opposition to the military.

"Around 11:00am yesterday, there was a clash for a few minutes in the north of Maungdaw," an AA spokesman told AFP.

"It was because the Myanmar military entered the area. Casualty details are not known yet.

" Clashes between the AA and the military in 2019 displaced over 200,000 people across the state, one of Myanmar's poorest.

"I think it's getting a little testy, but so far may not escalate if the Tatmadaw don't have the troops / firepower to really take on the AA," said analyst David Mathieson, using another name for Myanmar's military.

The junta ended a 19-month internet shutdown in the state of around one million after the coup.

The regime has also announced that a member of a local Rakhine nationalist party will be joining its cabinet.

Rakhine state, home to both the Rohingya and a largely Buddhist ethnic Rakhine majority, has been a tinderbox of conflict for decades.

The military drove out more than 740,000 Rohingya Muslims from the state in a 2017 campaign that United Nations investigators have called genocide.

Rights groups have also accused soldiers of committing war crimes including extrajudicial killings in their later campaign against the AA.