Raleigh Police Say Detained Suspect In Shooting In North Carolina

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Raleigh Police Say Detained Suspect in Shooting in North Carolina

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The Police Department of the city of Raleigh said on Thursday that it has detained a suspect in the shooting in the US state of North Carolina.

Earlier on Thursday, WRAL news reported that police officers were responding to the shooting in a neighborhood in the city of Raleigh.

One witness the media that he may have seen the suspect, describing him as a man dressed in camouflage and armed with a shotgun.

"The suspect has been taken into custody," Raleigh Police said on Twitter.

According to Fox News, five people have been killed, including an off-duty police officer, and two more have been injured.

