Rallies Against Rising Prices Held in Gagauzia Autonomy of Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Rallies in three settlements of the Gagauzia autonomy of Moldova were held on Sunday against rising prices for food, energy, and fuel, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Moldova faced an unprecedented rise in prices at the end of spring. The national bureau of statistics announced that the average annual inflation in May was 29.05%. Food prices increased by 32.5%, non-food products prices - by 21.45%, and services prices - by 35.27%.

The demonstrations were organized by civil activists and lawmakers of the parliament of Gagauzia. In the capital of the autonomy Comrat, the rally was held in the square in front of the building of the executive committee.

The protesters said that the Moldovan authorities must restore relations with the CIS countries, including Russia.

"There is no need to blindly follow the instructions of the European curators.

Russia is our very important strategic partner. (Moldovan President) Maia Sandu is obliged to initiate negotiations with (Russian energy giant) Gazprom in order to renew the contract - we included this requirement in the resolution of the rally," Comrat mayor Sergey Anastasov said.

The document also included a demand for the resignation of the government of the Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita.

Earlier in July, Comrat motorists held protests due to the increase in fuel prices. They also appealed to the Moldovan government with demands to temporarily cancel the excise rate on fuel and to cancel amendments to the law on petroleum products, under which the national market regulator is obliged to raise prices for gasoline and fuel on a daily basis. The demonstrators said that if they were not heard, they would hold protests in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau.