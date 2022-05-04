Rallies for Peace, Neutrality in Ukrainian Conflict Take Place in Bulgaria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Rallies within the framework of the All-Bulgarian Campaign for Peace and Neutrality were held in Sofia and other Bulgarian cities on Tuesday, with protesters demanding the government refrain from supporting any side of the Ukrainian conflict, media reported.

According to the Bulgarian National Television, several hundred people gathered in the center of the People's Assembly Square in Sofia. Demonstrators demanded that the authorities not take any side in the Ukrainian conflict and not provide military assistance to Kiev.

"Bulgaria must be a peacemaker. It has given Christianity to both Russia and Ukraine. It is the mother of both Russia and Ukraine," one of demonstrators said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Similar protests were also held in other Bulgarian cities.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."