UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rallies In Solidarity With US Anti-Racism Protests Held Across Switzerland - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

Rallies in Solidarity With US Anti-Racism Protests Held Across Switzerland - Reports

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Mass demonstrations in solidarity with US protests against racism and police brutality were held in various Swiss cities on Saturday, media reported.

According to Swiss RTS broadcaster, the rallies took place, including in Neuchatel, Zurich and Bern. In Basel, 5,000 people gathered for an unauthorized rally on Saturday morning. In Neuchatel, about 500 people took part in the demonstration, although the local police authorized a rally with the participation of no more than 300 people in accordance with the restrictions still in force due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The rallies were mostly held peacefully and almost all participants wore protective masks, the broadcaster said.

The police did not interfere in sanctioned rallies. In a number of places, protesters were given memos about precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, sources told Sputnik that new rallies were planned to be held next week in Geneva.

On May 25, George Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.

Related Topics

Police Died Man George Neuchatel Basel Bern Geneva Minneapolis Russian Trading System Stock Exchange May Media All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

5 hours ago

Russia's Novak Says All OPEC+ Members Vowed to Ful ..

4 hours ago

OPEC Countries to Cut Oil Output by 6Mln Bpd in Ju ..

3 hours ago

Her Majesty the Queen honours two outstanding Paki ..

4 hours ago

PIA plane crash; investigations will be held in tr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.