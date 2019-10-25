UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rallies Resume Amid Peaceful Situation In Baghdad After Hiatus For Pilgrimage - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:40 AM

Rallies Resume Amid Peaceful Situation in Baghdad After Hiatus for Pilgrimage - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Anti-government protests have resumed in Baghdad, following a suspension for pilgrimage, media reported on Friday, adding that the situation in the Iraqi capital remained peaceful amid the rallies.

The protests were temporarily suspended in the middle of October during the pilgrimage to the holy places in southern Iraq.

The INA news agency reported that demonstrators gathered on the central Tahrir Square, preparing for Friday's protests.

Interior Minister Yassin Yasiri visited the area to talk to the demonstrators, who are waving Iraqi flags. The minister said that security officers would ensure their safety.

INA noted a friendly atmosphere amid the protesters.

The protests are also underway in the city of Nasiriyah in southern Iraq.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry said on Thursday its forces had been put on high alert across the country ahead of the expected resumption of protests on Friday.

The anti-government protests began in Baghdad in early October and subsequently spilled into several provinces in the south of the country. They have been overshadowed by violence between the demonstrators and law enforcement officers and led to a significant death toll.

According to the report by Iraq's commission probing deaths during demonstrations, as of October 22, at least 149 civilians and eight security officers had been killed and around 3,500 other people were injured in the unrest. The commission said that casualties among the civilians had been caused by excessive use of power and the use of combat weapons.

Related Topics

Injured Interior Ministry Iraq Alert Baghdad October Media

Recent Stories

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

4 hours ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

4 hours ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

4 hours ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

4 hours ago

Evacuations as wildfire roars through California w ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.