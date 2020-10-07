UrduPoint.com
Rally Against Appointment Of New Prime Minister Held In Bishkek

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:49 PM

About 200 people are holding a protest in Bishkek on Wednesday against the appointment of opposition politician Sadyr Japarov as the country's new prime minister, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The protest takes place near Kyrgyzstan's White House. According to its participants, they are dissatisfied with Japarov's appointment and demand to give way to young politicians. One of the organizers told Sputnik that they will rally peacefully and strictly in accordance with the law.

"We are tired of the same faces in politics. They just replace each other in a circle. When will it end? We must give way to new people!" an activist told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Japarov was appointed the new prime minister of Kyrgyzstan at an emergency meeting of parliament. He was just released from prison by protesters, where he was serving a term for taking a hostage during riots in 2013.

Opposition protesters have taken to the streets of Bishkek since Sunday's parliamentary elections, which saw just four political parties surpass a seven percent vote threshold to gain seats in the Kyrgyz parliament. On Monday, about 2,000 supporters of parties that did not make it to the republic's parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square. They demanded that election results be canceled and a repeat vote be held. In the evening, clashes between protesters and security officials began. The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission has subsequently annulled the results of the vote.

Protesters managed to break into the White House, which contains the Central Asian country's parliament and the presidential office, in the early hours of Tuesday. Then they moved toward the State Committee for National Security, where the former leader of the country, Almazbek Atambayev, was in custody and freed him.

