UrduPoint.com

Rally Against Ban On St. George Ribbon Taking Place Near Moldovan Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Rally Against Ban on St. George Ribbon Taking Place Near Moldovan Parliament

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Civil activists from different regions of Moldova gathered in front of the country's parliament in Chisinau on Wednesday to protest censorship and the ban on the St. George ribbon, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The event is quiet, many of the participants, who came to the demonstration with posters, covered their mouths with protective masks or scarves, showing thus that the authorities are trying to limit freedom of speech in the country. The organizers of the demonstration declared it as peaceful, but the police are monitoring the event anyways.

On April 7, the Moldovan parliament approved in the first reading a bill on information security prohibiting the rebroadcasting of Russian news, information-analytical and military programs.

Another bill banning the Russia-associated Saint George ribbon was adopted last Thursday; it also banned the symbols "V" and "Z," associated with the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The manufacture, sale, distribution, storage, and public use of banned symbols in Moldova will be punishable by fines from $245 to $490 or community service for regular citizens, from $490 to $980 for officials, and from $490 to $1,630 for legal entities.

The bill was signed into law by Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday.

The St. George ribbon, which consists of three black and two orange stripes, is an integral part of many military awards of the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union, and the Russian Federation. At the beginning of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the symbol was used by militia fighters and volunteers who fought on the side of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk against Ukrainian forces. The Latin letters "Z" and "V" are painted on Russian military vehicles participating in the military operation that started in Ukraine on February 24. In Russia the letters, especially "Z," have already become unofficial symbols of support for the operation among the population.

Related Topics

Protest Police Ukraine Russia Parliament Vehicles Sale Orange Chisinau George Luhansk Donetsk Reading St. George Moldova February April Event From

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab achieves another landmark: 80 billion ..

E-Pay Punjab achieves another landmark: 80 billion+ Collected through 15 million ..

8 minutes ago
 Malik Talat Suhail congratulated Tariq Bashir Chee ..

Malik Talat Suhail congratulated Tariq Bashir Cheema on taking over the ministry ..

11 minutes ago
 US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Imran Khan

US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Imran Khan

28 minutes ago
 LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

2 hours ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.