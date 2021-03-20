Rally Against COVID-19 Lockdown Underway in Warsaw

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) A rally against the nationwide lockdown and other stringent COVID-19 restrictions is underway in the Polish capital of Warsaw, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said this past Wednesday that Poland was going into a nationwide lockdown until April 9. The Warmian-Masurian, Pomeranian, Masovian and Lubusz voivodeships of the country, where the incidence of COVID-19 is at the highest level, have all closed down at different times. Hotels, cinemas, theaters, museums, gyms and shopping centers are closed. Grocery stores, pharmacies, book and pet stores are, however, exempt from the lockdown, while cafes, bars and restaurants continue operating for take-away orders only.

Hundreds of Poles gathered on Saturday at Parade Square in downtown Warsaw for a "Freedom March" to protest the measures. People are seen carrying posters with such slogans as "My Poland ” My freedom," "Don't kill us and our business," or "Stop the fake pandemic."

Some of them defiantly ignore the mandatory mask rule. The police continue warning the protesters that gatherings of more than five people are banned.

The demonstrators demand that the government allow them to work despite the pandemic and pay compensation to affected businesses. They are also concerned that tourism, gastronomy, hotel and other industries will go bankrupt once and for all.