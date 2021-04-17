UrduPoint.com
Rally Against Police Violence Taking Place In New York After Black Man Death In Minnesota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 06:10 AM

Rally Against Police Violence Taking Place in New York After Black Man Death in Minnesota

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) A small rally against police violence is taking place in New York several days after a black man was killed by a police officer in Minnesota, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

Several groups that consist of dozens of protesters are marching through the streets of the city, without clashing with police who are accompanying the rally to ensure security.

Some protesters are chanting "Black lives matter!" and the name of the killed man Minnesota, Daunte Wright. They are also calling for the suspension of financing the city police.

Wright, 20, was killed by female officer Kimberly Potter, 48, in the city of Brooklyn Center during a traffic stop on Sunday. The video of the incident showed Potter thought she was firing her taser instead of her handgun. The death of Wright sparked massive protests in Minnesota.

More Stories From World

