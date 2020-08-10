UrduPoint.com
Rally Against Results Of Belarusian Presidential Election Happens In Kiev - Correspondent

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Rally Against Results of Belarusian Presidential Election Happens in Kiev - Correspondent

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) A rally against the results of the presidential election in Belarus is taking place outside of the Belarusian Embassy in Kiev, a Sputnik correspondent said on Monday.

The rally in Kiev is attended by both Belarusian and Ukrainian citizens, who are asking for an election recount. Many Ukrainians say they have come to support Belarusians out of solidarity.

The city police have arrested several people who attempted to throw eggs at the embassy. While being arrested, young men joined hands together in a human chain, causing the police officers to separate them with force.

Belarus held its presidential election on Sunday with incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.23 percent of the vote. The results have sparked mass protests in the country, resulting in 3,000 arrests.

