TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Representatives of various nongovernmental organizations held a rally outside the house of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, demanding a pardon for former Georgian leader Mikheil Saakashvili, the Pirveli broadcaster reported Monday.

"We gathered outside the president's house to remind her that she can put an end to polarization in the country with one signature and free Mikheil Saakashvili, thereby saving his life. But Zourabichvili has hidden from us, we will continue to protest," a protester told the broadcaster.

The rally is taking place under the slogan "Do not kill the president (Saakashvili)," according to the report. Protests regularly take place near Zourabichvili's house and residence. Another rally is reportedly scheduled for Monday evening.

Georgians have been protesting the jailing of Saakashvili since his return to the country. A member of parliament from the opposition United National Movement party, Ana Tsitlidze, has been on hunger strike for the past 12 days now, while other hunger strikers have been taken to hospital, the report read. Opposition activists demand that the court grant his lawyers' request to delay his imprisonment and allow Saakashvili to continue his treatment at a clinic abroad.

The next hearing on the case is scheduled on December 29.

The former president was put in jail on October 1 last year, shortly after returning to Georgia, where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally. He is serving a six-year sentence. Saakashvili's doctors and supporters say his health has deteriorated dramatically since he went on hunger strikes during his detention.

On November 28, Saakashvili's attorney, Shalva Khachapuridze, said that a medical examination had detected a heavy metal and arsenic, in addition to mercury, in the ex-president's body.

Saakashvili was the president of Georgia for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013 and was barred from seeking a third term under the Georgian constitution. Shortly after the end of his term, Saakashvili left the country. He actively supported Ukraine's Euromaidan in 2014 and 2015 and was appointed governor of the Ukrainian region of Odesa after receiving Ukrainian citizenship.