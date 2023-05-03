UrduPoint.com

Rally In Defense Of Japan's 'Peace' Constitution Gathers 25,000 People In Tokyo

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Rally in Defense of Japan's 'Peace' Constitution Gathers 25,000 People in Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A rally gathering 25,000 people in defense of the "peace article" of the Japanese constitution and against an increase in military spending was held in Tokyo on the anniversary of the adoption of the country's basic law, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The organizers confirmed the number of rally participants was 25,000.

The demonstration in a park in the Ariake district in Tokyo was held under the slogans "No to changes to the constitution and the broadening of military expansion!", "Defend peace, life!", "We do not need defense capability in the shape of attacking enemy bases." Representatives and leaders of the main opposition leftist parties, including the Social Democratic Party, the Communist Party and the Constitutional Democratic Party, attended the demonstration.

The rally participants also demanded the protection of the constitution, gender equality and human rights, as well as the canceling of government decisions to increase defense spending and the stopping of the relocation of military bases. They also questioned the use of nuclear power plants under the pretext of decarbonization and called for a stop to the "uncontrollable decision-making" of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government.

After the rally, its participants, divided into groups of 200 people for traffic safety, marched through the streets of the city.

On May 3, 1947, the modern post-war constitution of Japan went into effect. In Article 9, the so-called "peace article," Japan renounces the use of force as a means of settling international conflicts and is obliged not to maintain permanent armed forces. It has undergone no amendments since.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, however, intends to amend the constitution, in particular, to prescribe the existence of the Japanese self-defense forces. Supporters of this initiative insist that it will not change the nature of the document, as it is only about the legal status and recognition of the self-defense forces' existence.

To amend the constitution, the law demands the decision be supported by the two-thirds of the parliament and then submitted to a popular vote.

