Rally in Solidarity With Belarusian Protesters Concludes Near Embassy in Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) A rally in solidarity with Belarusian protesters opposing the outcome of the recent presidential vote and those injured in riots have concluded near the country's embassy in the Ukrainian capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, a rally of solidarity with Belarusians started in front of the embassy in Kiev, with protesters wearing face masks depicting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and firing smoke bombs in the colors of the Belarusian flag.

"We are concluding our rally, it was a small flashmob," one of the rally's organizers said.

Meanwhile, the organizers announced that another solidarity action would take place on Saturday near the Peoples' Friendship Arch in Kiev, and a solidarity march was scheduled for Sunday.

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the late hours of Sunday, when the first election results showed Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Thousands of people were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign, went missing.