Rally In Solidarity With Belarusian Protesters Taking Place In Czech Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Rally in Solidarity With Belarusian Protesters Taking Place in Czech Capital

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) A rally in solidarity with Belarusians protesting against the recent presidential election results began on the Old Town Square in the center of Prague on Sunday.

The rally is ongoing since 16:00 GMT.

Czech nationals, students from Belarus, politicians, including Pavel Fischer, who ran in the 2018 presidential election, are among the participants of the rally.

The protesters are holding white-red-white flags of Belarus, the country's official flag before 1995. According to the local police's preliminary data, about 5,000 people are taking part in the rally.

More Stories From World

