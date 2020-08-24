UrduPoint.com
Rally In Solidarity With Belarusian Protesters Held Near Country's Embassy In Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Rally in Solidarity With Belarusian Protesters Held Near Country's Embassy in Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) A rally in solidarity with Belarusian protesters opposing the outcome of the recent presidential vote and those injured in riots took place near the country's embassy in Kiev, Ukrainian media reported on Sunday.

According to 5 Kanal broadcaster, about hundred participants gathered in front of the Belarusian embassy in Kiev. They held a minute of silence for those killed in post-election clashes with security forces.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that its key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Demonstrations were harshly suppressed by the security forces during the first several days of the unrest. However, law enforcement officers have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

