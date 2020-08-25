Rally in Support of Belarusian Opposition Underway in Central Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A rally in support of those opposing the results of the Belarusian presidential election is taking place on Independence Square in the capital of Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday from the scene.

In total, about 300 people have gathered on the square, with some participants having arranged an open microphone. No opposition politicians attended the event.

The protesters are chanting slogans, and, from time to time, they, led by an unknown supporter of the opposition with a microphone, walk around the square. Police officers are on duty but do not interfere with what is happening at the moment.

A wave of protests that has swept Belarus in the wake of the presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The early days of demonstrations were marked with police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted the excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died during the protests.