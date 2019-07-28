Rally in Support of Improving Russia-Georgia Relations Taking Place in Batumi - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party and its supporters on Sunday are rallying in the center of Batumi in support of improving relations between Moscow and Tbilisi, Georgian 1TV channel reported.

Participants of the rally are demanding that the Georgian government abandon belligerent rhetoric toward Russia, restore Russian-Georgian relations to the pre-crisis level, as well as ensure Georgia's non-participation in any military blocs.

Protesters are also calling on the authorities to establish a direct dialogue with Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The rally is taking place in the wake of violent protests that erupted in Georgia's capital city of Tbilisi on June 20 after a Russian lawmaker took the speaker's seat to address an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy in Georgia's legislature.

Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building, demanding the resignation of the parliament speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. As a result, 240 people were injured and more than 300 were detained.