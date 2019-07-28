UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally In Support Of Improving Russia-Georgia Relations Taking Place In Batumi - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 10:00 PM

Rally in Support of Improving Russia-Georgia Relations Taking Place in Batumi - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party and its supporters on Sunday are rallying in the center of Batumi in support of improving relations between Moscow and Tbilisi, Georgian 1TV channel reported.

Participants of the rally are demanding that the Georgian government abandon belligerent rhetoric toward Russia, restore Russian-Georgian relations to the pre-crisis level, as well as ensure Georgia's non-participation in any military blocs.

Protesters are also calling on the authorities to establish a direct dialogue with Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The rally is taking place in the wake of violent protests that erupted in Georgia's capital city of Tbilisi on June 20 after a Russian lawmaker took the speaker's seat to address an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy in Georgia's legislature.

Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building, demanding the resignation of the parliament speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. As a result, 240 people were injured and more than 300 were detained.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Moscow Water Russia Parliament Batumi Tbilisi Alliance Georgia June Gas Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Second round of 5th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu ..

21 seconds ago

UAE provides Hais General Hospital in Yemen with s ..

28 seconds ago

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

2 hours ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.