Rally In Support Of Protests In Belarus Takes Place Near UN Headquarters - Correspondent

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 05:20 AM

Rally in Support of Protests in Belarus Takes Place Near UN Headquarters - Correspondent

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) A rally in support of protests in Belarus took place near the UN headquarters in New York, a Sputnik correspondent has reported.

Dozens of people dressed in white and red gathered in a small park across the headquarters, carrying flags and placards. One of the organizers, who introduced herself as Anna, told Sputnik that the event was an expression of solidarity with the Belarusian protests.

"We call on the UN to stop violence in our homeland, release everyone, [and to make it] so there is no continuous persecution, via all possible mechanism at their disposal," the activist said, stressing that the protesters do not recognize the results of the recent presidential election.

Belarus has been engulfed in protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes. Over 6,500 people have been arrested, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. One person has died in the protests so far.

