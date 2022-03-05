UrduPoint.com

Rally In Support Of Russia Takes Place In Serbia's Belgrade

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Rally in Support of Russia Takes Place in Serbia's Belgrade

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The activists of several patriotic associations in the Serbian capital of Belgrade are holding a rally in support of Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The demonstrators gathered in the evening at the monument to Russia's Nicholas II, across the street from the residence of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade's city center. Members of Obraz, a Serbian far-right political party, bikers from the motorcycle club Night Wolves Serbia, members of patriotic movements and numerous citizens joined the rally.

According to reports, the participants blocked the street of King Milan and unfurled a nearly 20-meter-long Russian tricolor flag. The demonstrators, with a total number exceeding 1,000 people, chanted "Russia, Serbia."

The anthems of the two countries were played from loudspeakers installed at the monument.

The rally is reported to be peaceful, without police interference.

Earlier on Monday, a group of Serbian nationalists held a rally in Montenegro to support Russia and its operation in Ukraine. Nearly 100 people participated in the demonstration in front of an Orthodox church in the central city of Niksic.

The Serbian authorities refused to object to Russia's operation in Ukraine, with President Vucic saying that Belgrade would not back Western sanctions against Russia. He stressed that imposing sanctions against any state does not suit Serbia's political and economic interests.

Vucic also claimed that there are no plans to alienate the property of Russian companies in the country amid rising sanctions pressure on Moscow and its economy.

>