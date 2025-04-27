Open Menu

Rally Islas Canaria Results And Standings

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Rally Islas Canaria results and standings

Las Palmas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) results and standings after the Rally Islas Canarias, the fourth of 14 races in the WRC season on Sunday:

1. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 2hr 54min 39.8sec, 2. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA/Toyota) at 53.5sec, 3. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 1min 17.1sec, 4. Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (JPN-IRL/Toyota) 2:02.9, 5. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/Hyundai) 2:31.0, 6. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) 3:11.4, 7. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 3:40.7

Special stage winners:

Rovanperä (SS1 to SS12, SS14, SS15, SS18), Evans (SS13), Fourmaux (SS16), Ogier (SS17)

Power Stage: 1. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 5 points, 2. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA/Toyota) 4pts, 3.

Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 3pts, 4. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/Hyundai) 2 pts, 5. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 1pt

Did not finish: Sami Pajari/Marko Salminen (FIN/Toyota), Joshua McErlean/Eoin Tracy (IRL) M-Sport/Ford

World championship standings

1. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 109 points, 2. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 66, 3. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 59, 4. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA/Toyota) 58, 5. Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja (EST/Hyundai) 57, 6. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/Hyundai) 44

Constructors standings

1. Toyota 208 pts, 2. Hyundai 157, 3. Ford (M-Sport) 58

afp

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

1 day ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

1 day ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From World