Rally Islas Canaria Results And Standings
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Las Palmas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) results and standings after the Rally Islas Canarias, the fourth of 14 races in the WRC season on Sunday:
1. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 2hr 54min 39.8sec, 2. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA/Toyota) at 53.5sec, 3. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 1min 17.1sec, 4. Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (JPN-IRL/Toyota) 2:02.9, 5. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/Hyundai) 2:31.0, 6. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) 3:11.4, 7. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 3:40.7
Special stage winners:
Rovanperä (SS1 to SS12, SS14, SS15, SS18), Evans (SS13), Fourmaux (SS16), Ogier (SS17)
Power Stage: 1. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 5 points, 2. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA/Toyota) 4pts, 3.
Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 3pts, 4. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/Hyundai) 2 pts, 5. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 1pt
Did not finish: Sami Pajari/Marko Salminen (FIN/Toyota), Joshua McErlean/Eoin Tracy (IRL) M-Sport/Ford
World championship standings
1. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 109 points, 2. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 66, 3. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 59, 4. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA/Toyota) 58, 5. Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja (EST/Hyundai) 57, 6. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/Hyundai) 44
Constructors standings
1. Toyota 208 pts, 2. Hyundai 157, 3. Ford (M-Sport) 58
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Madrid Open ATP/WTA results49 seconds ago
-
China-Pakistan relationship tugs new string of space collaboration, friendship52 seconds ago
-
Rally Islas Canaria results and standings56 seconds ago
-
Football: English Premier League results11 minutes ago
-
Zverev, Sabalenka battle through in Madrid Open, Rublev defence over11 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table11 minutes ago
-
Liverpool primed for Premier League title party20 minutes ago
-
Bessent defends 'strategic uncertainty' of Trump tariffs21 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings21 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says Ukraine still fighting in Russia's Kursk21 minutes ago
-
Spanish MotoGP results21 minutes ago
-
Australian PM says he trusts Trump on defence ties41 minutes ago