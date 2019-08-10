Rally on Sakharov Avenue in Moscow Ends Without Incidents

(@imziishan)

The organizers of the rally on Sakharov Avenue in Moscow announced on Saturday the end of the action from the stage, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Participants of the action are heading toward Komsomolskaya metro station.

Earlier, the Moscow government agreed two rallies on August 10 and 11 on Academician Sakharov Avenue, up to 100,000 participants each. According to police figures, about 20,000 people attended the rally, while the event's organizers claim attendance of 50,000.

The rally was held within the framework of the law, there were no complaints to the ombudsman's office, Moscow Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Potyaeva told Sputnik.

"We were on duty at the rally from exactly 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. [11.00-13.00 GMT]. There were a lot of people, but everything was within the law, quiet and peaceful. There were no appeals to us as a result of this rally, everything is fine," Potyaeva said.

The protests have been going on since mid-July in the Russian capital. They were hosted by opposition figures who were denied registration for the elections to the Moscow city council scheduled for September 8.

The previous rallies were unauthorized by the Moscow authorities. The protests resulted in the detentions of hundreds of protesters. Most of them were released later. Some of the organizers of the protest were arrested till late September.