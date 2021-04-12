UrduPoint.com
Rally Staged Outside Election Commission In Bishkek To Protest Local Elections Results

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) About 100 people gathered outside Kyrgyzstan's central election commission in Bishkek on Sunday to express their dissatisfaction with the results of local elections in the capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

They represent the political parties that won a small percent of votes in the elections to the city parliament. Among them, there are representatives of the Party of Communists, the Socialist Party, the Social Democratic Party, the Reform movement and United Kyrgyzstan.

They called for the elections outcome to be reversed, claiming that the votes for their parties had been "stolen.

"

Police have beefed up security near the building's entrance.

The activists later dispersed, but promised to hold a larger rally on Monday.

On Sunday, Kyrgyzstan held local elections and a nationwide referendum on the new constitution that will see the Central Asian nation return to the presidential system of government. Over 79 percent of voters supported the new constitution, the data of the central election commission showed, with 98 percent of ballots processed.

