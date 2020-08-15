UrduPoint.com
Rally Taking Place Near Building Of Belarus State Broadcaster In Minsk

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:14 PM

Rally Taking Place Near Building of Belarus State Broadcaster in Minsk

A protest is taking place on Saturday near the building of the National State TV and Radio Company of Belarus in Minsk, where Belarusian presidential spokeswoman Natalya Eismont and the speaker for the upper house of the parliament, Natalya Kochanova, arrived to communicate with the company's employees, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Earlier, rumors emerged in social media that some employees of the broadcaster wanted to launch a strike amid protests in the country.

Earlier, rumors emerged in social media that some employees of the broadcaster wanted to launch a strike amid protests in the country.

According to the company's employees, the meeting with the staff was convened urgently and is held behind closed doors.

The protesters are chanting slogans accusing the company of telling a lie and urging to show the facility at Akrestin Street where all those detained during post-election protests are held.

More Stories From World

