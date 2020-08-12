Rally to Protest Belarusian Presidential Election Results Held Near Embassy in Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Several dozen Belarusian and Ukrainian citizens opposing the results of the presidential election in Belarus rallied near the country's embassy in Kiev on Tuesday evening, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

On Sunday evening, mass unauthorized protests began in a number of Belarusian cities. Protesters in downtown Minsk built barricades from garbage cans. Police used tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades against them, and pushed protesters out of the city center. On Monday night, the protests continued.

According to the correspondent, protesters set up a screen broadcasting footage of riot police beating protesters in Belarus. Many demonstrators placed flowers in front of the embassy in commemoration of a protester who died during rallies in Minsk.

Protesters also demand that the embassy publish the voting protocol, and many of them hold photos of Belarusian demonstrators who were beaten up during the protests.

Moreover, a peaceful rally is also ongoing in from of the Belarusian embassy in Moscow. The majority of protesters are carrying flags, flowers and banners. The crowd is chanting "Live, Belarus," "Lukashenko, go away" and calls on the Belarusian government to free political prisoners.

The presidential election in Belarus resulted in incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.08 percent of the vote. The runner-up candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won 10.9 percent. The results have triggered nationwide protests in the country, resulting in thousands of arrests.