Rally took out against Indian aggression in Uthal

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A rally was taken out to express solidarity with the Pakistani army against India's violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in supervision of leadership of Chairman Municipal Committee Uthal Syed Soomar Shah Kazmi on Wedensday.

Municipal councilors, political and social leaders, and public figures participated in the rally in large numbers.

The participants of the rally took the form of a gathering in the premises of the DC Office Uthal with enthusiastic slogans.

The participants of the rally raised slogans against India.

While addressing the gathering, Chairman Municipal Committee Syed Soomar Shah Kazmi and Vice Chairman Uthal Waseem Ahmed Khaskheli termed the violation of the Indus Waters Treaty by India as a violation of international laws and they strongly condemned aggression of India.

They said that the people of Pakistan stand by their armed forces and if the enemy tries to impose war, the entire nation would stand in solidarity to defend the motherland.

They said that India could not unilaterally terminate the Indus Waters Treaty in any way, if India tries to stop Pakistan's water, our Pakistani armed forces would also not hesitate to take extreme measures.