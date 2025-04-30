Rally Took Out Against Indian Aggression In Uthal
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM
QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A rally was taken out to express solidarity with the Pakistani army against India's violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in supervision of leadership of Chairman Municipal Committee Uthal Syed Soomar Shah Kazmi on Wedensday.
Municipal councilors, political and social leaders, and public figures participated in the rally in large numbers.
The participants of the rally took the form of a gathering in the premises of the DC Office Uthal with enthusiastic slogans.
The participants of the rally raised slogans against India.
While addressing the gathering, Chairman Municipal Committee Syed Soomar Shah Kazmi and Vice Chairman Uthal Waseem Ahmed Khaskheli termed the violation of the Indus Waters Treaty by India as a violation of international laws and they strongly condemned aggression of India.
They said that the people of Pakistan stand by their armed forces and if the enemy tries to impose war, the entire nation would stand in solidarity to defend the motherland.
They said that India could not unilaterally terminate the Indus Waters Treaty in any way, if India tries to stop Pakistan's water, our Pakistani armed forces would also not hesitate to take extreme measures.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
More Stories From World
-
Rally took out against Indian aggression in Uthal1 minute ago
-
China's regional public organic brands dazzle at Health Expo2 hours ago
-
2,200 more intending Pakistani pilgrims to arrive in Madinah on Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Pakistan eager to deepen healthcare cooperation with China: Mustafa Kamal2 hours ago
-
Pakistan eager to deepen healthcare cooperation with China: Mustafa Kamal3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Hajj Mission welcomes first Hajj flight from Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Pakistan reiterates climate commitment at UN meeting, calls for global financial support3 hours ago
-
Nuclear submarine deal lurks below surface of Australian election6 hours ago
-
World Stadiums and Arenas Summit Kicks off in Riyadh6 hours ago
-
3 Chinese astronauts return home after 6-month mission aboard Tiangong space station6 hours ago
-
China leads world with over 1.57 million AI patents6 hours ago
-
China releases white paper on Covid-19 prevention, control and origins tracing6 hours ago