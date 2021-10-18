Rally Underway in New York to Demand Trump Be Indicted Over Security Guard Incident

Nine people are rallying near Trump Tower in New York, where former US President Donald Trump will testify later in the day, to demand his indictment over an alleged assault by his security guards on protesters in 2015, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Trump will testify on Monday as part of a lawsuit filed by protesters over a physical altercation with his security guards outside of Trump Tower in New York City, in 2015.

The participants of the rally are holding banners saying "No One is Above Law," "Florida Man Go Home," "Indict Trump."

Meanwhile, the driver of a passing truck, who saw the rally, began to chant "Go, Trump."

One of the event's participants, Jamie Bauer of "Ride and Resist" organization, believes that Trump should be indicted for a variety of reasons including this particular case as well as over his tax issues and the January 6 Capitol riot.

"We have a laundry list of reasons why he should be indicted but I think the important thing is that he still thinks he can run in 2024 and he has to be prevented from running again because he is really dangerous," Bauer said. "The man has no respect for the law."

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez ordered the deposition be held at Trump Tower on Monday, Yahoo news reported on Thursday.

The video of Trump's deposition will be shown to the jury in the trial, the report added.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015 after a group of demonstrators who protested what they considered were Trump's derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants were allegedly assaulted by his security guards outside Trump Tower in New York City.