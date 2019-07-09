UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Urging Georgian Channel To Sack Host Over Putin Insults Resumes At Station's Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Rally Urging Georgian Channel to Sack Host Over Putin Insults Resumes at Station's Office

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The rally demanding the sacking of Georgian tv anchor Giorgi Gabunia, who insulted Russian President Vladimir Putin during his show on Rustavi 2 channel, resumed at the broadcaster's office in Tbilisi on late Monday.

On Sunday evening, Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum" with a monologue targeting Putin with extremely obscene language. Hours later, a protest took place outside the building of Rustavi 2, with its participants demanding the TV channel to fire Gabunia. Protesters attacked the building of the company with bottles and eggs. Rustavi 2 stopped broadcasting for several hours, saying that it ensures the safety of journalists. On Monday, the channel said that it suspended Gabunia from work for two months.

"We demand the resignation of journalist Gabunia and the resignation of the entire management of the television company. The rallies will not stop until the demands are met," one of the organizers of the Monday rally said, as cited by Georgia's First Channel.

In the meantime, Nika Gvaramia, the director general at Rustavi 2 channel, wrote on Facebook that he feared that the protesters could rush into the office of the channel.

"I appeal to the Georgian Interior Ministry. The situation in front of the building of our channel is tense. Very aggressive people have gathered with a radical demand which will not be fulfilled. The number of police officers is critically small, and if the aggressive people decide to storm the building, police can not ensure our protection," Gvaramia said.

The ministry, however, said in a statement that the number of police officers was sufficient to ensure the order.

The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the insulting remarks made by Gabunia toward Putin, calling them an unprecedentedly dishonorable escapade and expressing hope that relevant bodies and the journalistic community would provide an adequate response.

Both Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze also firmly condemned Gabunia's remarks.

Related Topics

Storm Fire Prime Minister Protest Police Interior Ministry Russia Facebook Company Rustavi Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Georgia Sunday Post TV From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian FM

2 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier ready for l ..

2 hours ago

KFED organises ‘Entrepreneurs Forum’ in Ajman

2 hours ago

Sawab Centre celebrates four years of fighting onl ..

2 hours ago

UNIDO Says Foreign Investment Vital for Africa's I ..

51 minutes ago

US State Department Creates Commission on Unaliena ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.