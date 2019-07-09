(@imziishan)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The rally demanding the sacking of Georgian tv anchor Giorgi Gabunia, who insulted Russian President Vladimir Putin during his show on Rustavi 2 channel, resumed at the broadcaster's office in Tbilisi on late Monday.

On Sunday evening, Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum" with a monologue targeting Putin with extremely obscene language. Hours later, a protest took place outside the building of Rustavi 2, with its participants demanding the TV channel to fire Gabunia. Protesters attacked the building of the company with bottles and eggs. Rustavi 2 stopped broadcasting for several hours, saying that it ensures the safety of journalists. On Monday, the channel said that it suspended Gabunia from work for two months.

"We demand the resignation of journalist Gabunia and the resignation of the entire management of the television company. The rallies will not stop until the demands are met," one of the organizers of the Monday rally said, as cited by Georgia's First Channel.

In the meantime, Nika Gvaramia, the director general at Rustavi 2 channel, wrote on Facebook that he feared that the protesters could rush into the office of the channel.

"I appeal to the Georgian Interior Ministry. The situation in front of the building of our channel is tense. Very aggressive people have gathered with a radical demand which will not be fulfilled. The number of police officers is critically small, and if the aggressive people decide to storm the building, police can not ensure our protection," Gvaramia said.

The ministry, however, said in a statement that the number of police officers was sufficient to ensure the order.

The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the insulting remarks made by Gabunia toward Putin, calling them an unprecedentedly dishonorable escapade and expressing hope that relevant bodies and the journalistic community would provide an adequate response.

Both Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze also firmly condemned Gabunia's remarks.