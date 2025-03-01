Ramadan In War-torn Sudan Eclipsed By Famine And Inflation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) In the safety of Sudan's eastern coast, residents preparing for Ramadan were struggling to afford basic holiday staples as the war raging elsewhere in the country has sent prices soaring.
The situation was much more dire in areas hit directly by the nearly two-year war, where famine, displacement, severe shortages and looting overshadowed the usual spirit of generosity and community of the holy Muslim month that began on Saturday.
At a market in Port Sudan, a relative safe haven in the east, prices are out of reach for many families.
Sugar, widely used in drinks and sweets to break the daily dawn-to-dusk fast, goes for 2,400 Sudanese Pounds ($1) per kilo.
A kilo of veal costs 24,000 pounds, and mutton 28,000, according to consumers.
"We are struggling to afford Ramadan goods," said resident Mahmoud Abd El Kader, protesting the "extremely expensive" prices.
Another resident, Hassan Osman, told AFP that "prices are too high, goods are too expensive, people cannot afford them."
According to labour unions, the average monthly pay is around $60, but public workers in some Sudanese states have gone without pay during the war.
Those who did have had to grapple with the plummeting value of the local Currency, down from about 600 pounds to the US Dollar to 2,400 pounds on the parallel market, and inflation that hit 145 percent in January according to official figures.
In some parts of Sudan, there were pressing concerns not about the prices of food -- but about whether it was available at all.
The fighting since April 2023 between the forces of rival generals, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 12 million, has also pushed entire areas of Sudan into hunger and cut off crucial supply routes.
