Ramadan volunteer opportunities announced for Two Holy Mosques

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has announced the opening of volunteer registration for Ramadan 1446 AH.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the National Center for Non-Profit Sector, the presidency aims to attract and utilize national talent to serve pilgrims and visitors.

Integrated volunteer programs in religious specializations will be offered, with plans to create over 100 new opportunities, totaling more than 300 hours.

A comprehensive volunteer database has been developed to streamline recruitment and communication. Volunteers are sought for roles in guidance, awareness, media, technical fields, Quran recitation correction, and translation.