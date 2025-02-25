Ramadan Volunteer Opportunities Announced For Two Holy Mosques
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has announced the opening of volunteer registration for Ramadan 1446 AH.
In collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the National Center for Non-Profit Sector, the presidency aims to attract and utilize national talent to serve pilgrims and visitors.
Integrated volunteer programs in religious specializations will be offered, with plans to create over 100 new opportunities, totaling more than 300 hours.
A comprehensive volunteer database has been developed to streamline recruitment and communication. Volunteers are sought for roles in guidance, awareness, media, technical fields, Quran recitation correction, and translation.
Recent Stories
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of Over PKR710Billion Through e-Pa ..
Ramazan weather update in Pakistan: What to expect in Karachi, Lahore and Islama ..
Sharjah CP reviews expansion project updates at Sharjah International Airport
Abu Dhabi City Municipality wins first place nationwide in 'Promising Engineer' ..
SDHR announces official working hours during Ramadan
Punjab govt notifies schools’ timings during holy month of Ramazan
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
Ramadan volunteer opportunities announced for Two Holy Mosques2 minutes ago
-
Across China: Silver economy boosts cultural, elderly tourism development2 minutes ago
-
China expands subsidy program for replacing old agricultural machinery2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Attorney General receives Indian counterpart, discusses boosting Judicial cooperation12 minutes ago
-
Jeddah Governor Receives Ambassador of Dominican Republic to Saudi Arabia22 minutes ago
-
GASTAT: Non-oil exports increase by 18.1% in Dec 202422 minutes ago
-
Only 31% of South Koreans think unification with North 'beneficial' to them32 minutes ago
-
Search for doomed MH370 resumes 11 years after disappearance32 minutes ago
-
Second Coffee Festival in Rijal Almaa boosts Aseer as economic, tourism hub32 minutes ago
-
Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks32 minutes ago
-
WHO says 92% of targeted children under polio campaign vaccinated42 minutes ago
-
Türkiye inks next-gen vehicle project with domestic defense industry firms42 minutes ago