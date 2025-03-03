Ramadan's Cold Return: Northern Borders Relives Winter Memories After 30 Years
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Turaif, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A significant temperature drop marks Ramadan's arrival in the Northern Borders Region, where Turaif saw one degree Celsius, and Arar dipped below four, as reported by the National Center for Meteorology.
This cold snap, expected to persist mid-month, evokes memories of Ramadan's winter seasons from 1413 AH to 1420 AH, with residents recalling iftar cannons in the chilly air.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
Ramadan's cold return: Northern Borders relives winter memories after 30 years6 minutes ago
-
Jazan's perfumed water tradition: A luxurious addition to Iftar tables6 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko: Vice premiers will have more weight in new govt16 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes volunteer medical project for general surgery in Port Sudan16 minutes ago
-
Belarus strengthens ties with Russian energy system26 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated36 minutes ago
-
China advances manned lunar program for 2030 moon landing36 minutes ago
-
Toasts to LA and consolation drinks flow backstage at Oscars56 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid's 'fantastic four' face Atletico test1 hour ago
-
First Oscar for Brazil adds zest to Rio Carnival extravaganza2 hours ago
-
Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze2 hours ago
-
Satellite launcher set for blastoff in boost for Europe space ambitions2 hours ago