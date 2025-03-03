Turaif, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A significant temperature drop marks Ramadan's arrival in the Northern Borders Region, where Turaif saw one degree Celsius, and Arar dipped below four, as reported by the National Center for Meteorology.

This cold snap, expected to persist mid-month, evokes memories of Ramadan's winter seasons from 1413 AH to 1420 AH, with residents recalling iftar cannons in the chilly air.