Ramaphosa Hopes Implementation Of Africa's Ukraine Peace Plan Will Be Discussed With Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that he hopes that some aspects of Africa's peace plan on Ukraine will be discussed at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ramaphosa thanked Putin for receiving an African delegation in June which proposed a peace plan on Ukraine.

"And we look forward to engaging further with you (Putin) later today to hear precisely how some of those proposals can be taken forward," Ramaphosa said at the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

