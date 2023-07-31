Ramaphosa Initiated Making Statement on Ukraine After Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has initiated making a statement on Ukraine following the Russia-Africa summit last week, and Moscow prepared the draft and transferred it to the South African delegation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov has said that a short statement on Ukraine is being prepared and will be published after coordination.

"Indeed, there was an understanding that some, let's say, the main parameters of the discussion that took place were enshrined in a joint statement in writing, this is not a signed document. And since Mr. Ramaphosa is the organizer of this initiative, the Russian side prepared its own draft of such a statement, which was handed over to the South African delegation before their departure from St. Petersburg, as soon as there is a joint understanding and the text is agreed upon, the South African side will publish it," Peskov told reporters.