Ramaphosa Political Fate Hangs In Balance In South Africa

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 09:22 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's political future hung in the balance on Friday, as South Africans wondered whether he would cling to power or resign over accusations that he sought to cover up a burglary at his farm

On Thursday, the 70-year-old head of state was rumoured to be close to stepping down in the face of calls to quit -- but by early Friday, the pendulum seemed to have swung the other way as allies urged him to fight on.

Leaders of African National Congress (ANC), South Africa's ruler since the end of apartheid in 1994, held emergency talks as a party source said "a fierce debate" was unfolding "between those for and against the president."Its paramount body, the National Executive Committee, met briefly before adjourning, interim secretary-general Paul Mashatile told reporters outside the venue in Johannesburg.

