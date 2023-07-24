Open Menu

Ramaphosa To Lead South Africa's Delegation At Russia-Africa Summit - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Ramaphosa to Lead South Africa's Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the country's delegation at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, his spokesman Vincent Magwenya said on Monday.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit which takes place in St. Petersburg in the Russian Federation on 27 and 28 July 2023," Magwenya said in a statement.

The spokesman added that the summit will "offer an opportunity" to African leaders who were part of a peace mission on Ukraine to continue talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin "on the confidence-building measures that will create conducive conditions for a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine".

Magwenya also said that summit participants will consider and a "three-year Action Plan."

"These submissions will focus on strengthening cooperation between Russia and African states in politics, security, trade, science, IT, humanitarian support, education, culture, sports, youth and the environment. The declarations also seek to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the prevention of an arms race in outer space, and in information security," the statement read.

