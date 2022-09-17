Ramaphosa Told Biden Russia Sanctions Bill Would Punish Africa for Partnership With Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting at the White House earlier in the day that an anti-Russia bill in Congress designed to deter Russia's activities in Africa would punish the entire continent for its partnership with Moscow.

"We've expressed our discomfort and opposition to it...

I think it will harm Africa and marginalize the continent," Ramaphosa told reporters on Friday after his bilateral meeting at the White House as quoted in a pool report. "I think it's a misplaced type of legislation... We should not be told by anyone who we can associate with."

Ramaphosa told reporters he will meet with US lawmakers involved in the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act on Friday night.