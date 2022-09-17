UrduPoint.com

Ramaphosa Told Biden Russia Sanctions Bill Would Punish Africa For Partnership With Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Ramaphosa Told Biden Russia Sanctions Bill Would Punish Africa for Partnership With Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting at the White House earlier in the day that an anti-Russia bill in Congress designed to deter Russia's activities in Africa would punish the entire continent for its partnership with Moscow.

"We've expressed our discomfort and opposition to it...

I think it will harm Africa and marginalize the continent," Ramaphosa told reporters on Friday after his bilateral meeting at the White House as quoted in a pool report. "I think it's a misplaced type of legislation... We should not be told by anyone who we can associate with."

Ramaphosa told reporters he will meet with US lawmakers involved in the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act on Friday night.

Related Topics

Africa Moscow Russia White House Congress Opposition

Recent Stories

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

4 hours ago
 Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Rec ..

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

4 hours ago
 Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Regist ..

Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Registration Amid Suppression Effort ..

4 hours ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

4 hours ago
 China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Export ..

China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Exporting Technology Abroad - US Sta ..

4 hours ago
 'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark cl ..

'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark climate debate

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.