UrduPoint.com

Ramaphosa Vows To Unite ANC, Tackle Graft After Re-election

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Ramaphosa vows to unite ANC, tackle graft after re-election

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed Tuesday to unite the deeply-fissured African National Congress (ANC) and root out graft after the ruling party re-elected him as leader despite anger over a growing scandal

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed Tuesday to unite the deeply-fissured African National Congress (ANC) and root out graft after the ruling party re-elected him as leader despite anger over a growing scandal.

Ending a five-day conference where the ANC's rifts were on stark display, Ramaphosa said his first five years as party chief had been a "difficult journey".

"We have encountered many problems, at times we have met fierce resistance," he told an audience of more than 4,000 delegates.

"I see my task as uniting the ANC," he said.

Turning to the corruption which has deeply stained the party's image, he declared, "We either deal with this problem or we perish as an organisation." "We must show no money to those who steal money from the poor," he said Citing former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's 1959 Havana entry speech, Ramaphosa posed the question to his party members, whether taking power was "just to be able to drive around in limousines, to own mansions and to live like kings?" Ramaphosa, 70, secured a second term at the helm of the ANC after a bruising race against his former health minister, Zweli Mkhize.

He is being probed by the police and other agencies over the way he handled a burglary at his farm.

He allegedly covered up the theft of $580,000 in cash that was hidden under sofa cushions instead of reporting the loss to the authorities.

The ANC forced his predecessor Jacob Zuma to resign in 2018 over mounting corruption allegations.

Ramaphosa gained 2,476 party votes against 1,897 votes for Mkhize -- a comfortable margin but one far smaller than would have been predicted only a few months ago.

His opening speech last week was disrupted by scores of delegates who heckled, banged on tables and chanted "Change! Change!" Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor decried to AFP the "really debilitating" divisions within the ANC, as she hailed Ramaphosa's closing speech.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa recalled attempts during the conference "to provoke us." The vote outcome should be embraced by all, as "it's the ANC that has spoken," he declared.

Ramaphosa's victory opens the way for him to a second term as South African president if the ANC win the next general elections, due in 2024. Under the constitution, the head of state is chosen by parliament.

But the ANC's continued majority in the National Assembly is in doubt, given a slump in support.

In the last local government elections, it won less than 50 percent of the votes cast, a first in a history spanning more than a century.

Related Topics

Corruption National Assembly Century Police Scandal Poor Parliament Vote Castro Havana Money Congress 2018 All From Government Race

Recent Stories

House Republicans Threaten Consequences if Senate ..

House Republicans Threaten Consequences if Senate Counterparts Pass $1.7Trln Omn ..

39 seconds ago
 UK Defense Chief Says Belarus Unlikely to Join Ukr ..

UK Defense Chief Says Belarus Unlikely to Join Ukraine Conflict

40 seconds ago
 43- member Baluchistan delegation visits Parliamen ..

43- member Baluchistan delegation visits Parliament House

42 seconds ago
 Turkish Defense Ministry Says Military Planes Stuc ..

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Military Planes Stuck in Ukraine in February Retur ..

45 seconds ago
 Mexican Embassy Grants Asylum to Family of Ousted ..

Mexican Embassy Grants Asylum to Family of Ousted Peruvian Leader

55 minutes ago
 Pak-KSA vows to end narcotics smuggling

Pak-KSA vows to end narcotics smuggling

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.