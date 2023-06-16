Ramaphosa Wants to Hold Separate Meeting With Putin to Discuss BRICS Summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that he wants to hold a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the upcoming BRICS summit, among other issues

Ramaphosa is set to arrive in Moscow on Saturday as part of the African delegation which held talks with the Ukrainian leadership in Kiev on Friday.

The South African president mentioned that he wants to hold a "bilateral meeting with President Putin" to discuss the BRICS summit.

In addition, Ramaphosa said that he had very frank talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and hopes to have similar conversation with Putin.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that separate Ramaphosa-Putin meeting is not ruled out.