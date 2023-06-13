Ramaswamy Says Will Sue US DOJ if FOIA Request for Trump Indictment Communications Ignored

Republican Party 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said on Tuesday that he will sue the Justice Department if the government fails to comply with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for any official communications between the White House, Justice Department and others regarding the indictment of former US President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Republican Party 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said on Tuesday that he will sue the Justice Department if the government fails to comply with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for any official communications between the White House, Justice Department and others regarding the indictment of former US President Donald Trump.

"Yesterday, I submitted a FOIA request, a demand to the Biden Department Justice Department," Ramaswamy said during a press conference in Miami. "They are required within 20 business days to give us an answer about any direct or indirect communications... If they do not comply with the law in the next 20 business days, then we will sue them in Federal courts at our campaign's expense to get to the bottom of those answers."

Last week, an indictment against Trump charging him with 37 counts of crimes including willful retention of national defense information was made public. The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican contenders in the 2024 presidential race.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, launched his campaign in February.

Ramaswamy's campaign has focused on issues including addressing challenges posed by China and developing a new national identity rooted in merit.

Ramaswamy has garnered approximately 3% support among Republican Primary voters, compared to 59% support for Trump, according to a Morning Consult poll conducted earlier this month.

Ramawamy held the press conference on his FOIA request in Miami, where Trump is scheduled to appear for his first court appearance since the indictment was released.

Hundreds of people, including media representatives and supporters of the former president, have gathered outside the courthouse in Miami where Trump is set to appear Tuesday afternoon.

Trump, who denies the allegations, has criticized the investigation alongside a number of other Republican lawmakers and presidential candidates. Trump and other Republicans have also criticized the Justice Department for not pursuing an investigation into current US President Joe Biden's own alleged mishandling of classified documents with the same rigor.