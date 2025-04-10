Ramen bowls become canvas for art at Tokyo exhibition

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Visitors to a ramen-themed exhibition in Tokyo are served a feast for the eyes with organizers inviting them to view one of Japan's favorite dishes from the perspective of its bowl.

Ramen bowls are presented as canvases for art at The Art of the RAMEN Bowl exhibition in Tokyo's Akasaka district.

Visitors can see ramen bowl-and-spoon sets featuring graphics designed by artists and creators from a variety of fields.

The bowls and spoons are an example of Mino ware, ceramics from the western Tono region of Gifu Prefecture in central Japan. Around 90 percent of ramen bowls made in Japan are produced in the region, according to the exhibition organizers.