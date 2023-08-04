(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Rammstein lead vocalist Till Lindemann allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl, German magazine Spiegel reported on Friday, citing sources.

An unnamed 28-year-old women currently residing in Berlin told the news outlet that in 2010, when she was 15, she went on holidays to a lake in Germany's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern where one of Lindemann's houses is located, together with her friend who was the daughter of one of the band's members.

There she met Lindemann who was 47 years old at the time, and on one of the evenings, they kissed, the woman said. A year after, the girl, who was still 15, and the vocalist started a sexual relationship that lasted several months, the magazine said, citing the woman and her family who reportedly confirmed the information.

Lindemann allegedly talked with the girl's worried parents who insisted that he end the relationship with her. The woman told Spiegel that she was in love with Lindemann at the time and met him on several occasions after that until 2019. Her friends and family members claim that the relationship negatively affected her school attendance and caused the girl to move out of her parents' house before she was 18 and have relationships with men much older than she was, Spiegel reported.

In Germany, the age of consent is 14, although in some cases, sexual relations with a 14-year-old teenager may be considered illegal.

In June, a Rammstein fan named Shelby Lynn accused Lindemann on social media of putting a drug in her drink before the band's show in Vilnius. After that, several women anonymously reached out to German NDR radio and Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, accusing Lindemann and the band's keyboard player Christian Lorenz of sexual violence. A girl from Austria also made similar accusations against Lindemann later. The vocalist hired several lawyers who vowed to prove their client's innocence in court and enlisted the help of forensic medicine experts who, after reviewing the photos published on social media by Lynn that demonstrated bruises from a beating allegedly inflicted on her by Lindemann, claimed that the bruises likely resulted from an accident and not from an act of deliberate violence.